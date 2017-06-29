Lingmerth leads Quicken Loans National after first-round 65

POTOMAC, Md. — David Lingmerth is one of a few players in the Quicken Loans National field with any experience to draw on at TPC Potomac — and it's the best kind of experience.

Lingmerth won a Web.com Tour event on the tight, tricky layout near Washington in 2012. On Thursday, the Swede once again relied on his accuracy off the tee to shoot a 5-under 65 and take the first-round lead.

TPC Potomac is hosting the Quicken Loans National for the first time and has been extensively redesigned since it last welcomed the PGA Tour in 2006.