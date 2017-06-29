Montpellier hires teenage striker Porsan-Clemente
A
A
Share via Email
MONTPELLIER, France — Montpellier has bolstered its attack by signing teenager Jeremie Porsan-Clemente, the third player recruited by the French club this
The 19-year-old
Montpellier, which won the French league title in 2012, finished a disappointing 15th last season.
The southern club will be coached by newly-appointed Michel Der Zakarian next season. Montpellier also signed defender Ruben Aguilar and goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte.