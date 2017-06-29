Sports

Rangers pitcher Cashner hit on elbow by broken bat

Cleveland Indians' Bradley Zimmer slides safely into home plate as Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Cashner is late on the tag in the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Cleveland. Zimmer scored on a a wild pitch by Cashner. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND — Texas Rangers pitcher Andrew Cashner was struck on the right elbow by a broken bat Thursday against the Cleveland Indians.

Cashner was hit when Edwin Encarnacion broke his bat hitting an RBI single in the sixth inning. Cashner didn't appear to see the bat, which hit him directly on the elbow.

Cashner went down on his knees behind the mound and held the elbow as manager Jeff Banister and a team trainer came out. He threw a warmup pitch and remained in the game.

Jose Ramirez followed with a single. Cashner, making his first start since June 14 after being on the disabled list with a strained left oblique, was then removed.

Cashner threw 81 pitches and was nearing the pitch limit Banister set before the game. He allowed five runs in five-plus innings.

