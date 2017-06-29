Villa scores 11th, NYC beats Minnesota for 4th straight win

Alexander Callens tied it at 1 for NYC in the 38th minute. Ben Sweat cut back his defender in the penalty box but the ball got away from him and Callens hustled to one-touch it inside the far post. Harrison scored on an open header of Rodney Wallace's cross in the 52nd minute and Villa scored eleven minutes later. Villa split two defenders along the sideline, dribbled alone inside the area and sent in a left-footed shot.