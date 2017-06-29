Wednesday's Games
Wednesday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 4 Baltimore 0
Cleveland 5 Texas 3
Kansas City 8 Detroit 2
Minnesota 4 Boston 1
N.Y. Yankees 12 Chicago White Sox 3
Houston 11 Oakland 8
National League
San Francisco 5 Colorado 3
Washington 8 Chicago Cubs 4
Cincinnati 4 Milwaukee 3
N.Y. Mets 8 Miami 0
St. Louis 4 Arizona 3
San Diego 7 Atlanta 4
Interleague
Philadelphia 5 Seattle 4
Pittsburgh 6 Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Angels 3 L.A. Dodgers 2
---
