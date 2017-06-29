WIMBLEDON '17: What do you know about the grass-court Slam?

How well do you know Wimbledon? Give this quiz a try:

___

Qualifying: When were the first men's tournament and first women's tournament at the event known in Britain simply as The Championships?

a.) Both 1875.

b.) Men 1877, Women 1884.

c.) Men 1901, Women 1904.

d.) Both 1921.

___

1st Round: Who was the most recent Wimbledon champion to lose in the first round the following year?

a.) Amelie Mauresmo.

b.) Goran Ivanisevic.

c.) Marion Bartoli.

d.) Lleyton Hewitt.

___

2nd Round: Who holds the tournament record for fastest serve by a woman?

a.) Sabine Lisicki.

b.) Serena Williams.

c.) Venus Williams.

d.) Petra Kvitova.

___

3rd Round: Who has won the most Wimbledon singles championships in the Open era?

a.) Roger Federer.

b.) Martina Navratilova.

c.) Pete Sampras.

d.) Chris Evert.

e.) Steffi Graf.

___

4th Round: Who won the longest Wimbledon men's final in history, in terms of time?

a.) Roger Federer.

b.) John Isner.

c.) Pete Sampras.

d.) Rafael Nadal.

e.) Goran Ivanisevic.

___

Quarterfinal: Before 1922, how many matches did a defending champion need to win to collect the title the following year?

a.) 1

b.) 3

c.) 5

d.) 7

___

Semifinal: When Andy Murray claimed his first Wimbledon title, how many years had it been since a British man won the tournament?

a.) 96

b.) 77

c.) 76

d.) 59

___

Women's Final: Which of these players never won a Wimbledon singles title?

a.) Arantxa Sanchez Vicario

b.) Monica Seles

c.) Justine Henin

d.) All of the above.

___

Men's Final: How many match points did Bjorn Borg need to beat John McEnroe in the 1980 final?

a.) 8

b.) 4

c.) 1

d.) 10

___

ANSWERS

Qualifying. b. Spencer Gore won the first men's title, and Maud Watson beat her sister Lillian Watson seven years later for the first women's title.

1st Round. d. Hewitt, the 2002 champion, was beaten in the first round in 2003 by Ivo Karlovic , the big-serving 6-foot-10 Croatian who was a qualifier ranked 203rd at the time. The only other time a defending men's champion lost in the opening round was in 1967, when Manuel Santana was beaten by Charlie Pasarell.

2nd Round. c. Venus Williams hit a 129 mph (208 kph) serve at Wimbledon in 2008. The men's record is 148 mph (239 kph), hit by Taylor Dent in 2010.

3rd Round. b. Navratilova won nine women's singles titles , two more than Sampras or Federer, who share the men's record of seven.

4th Round. d. Nadal edged Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-7 (8), 9-7 in 4 hours, 48 minutes in the 2008 final, considered by some the greatest match in tennis history.

Quarterfinal. a. When the tournament first began, the reigning champion received a bye into the final. That helped Willie Renshaw win a record six consecutive titles (1881-86) and seven overall (1881-86, 1889).

Semifinal. b. When Murray beat Djokovic in the 2013 final (he won Wimbledon again last year), it ended a 77-year drought since the previous British men's champion, Fred Perry in 1936. Virginia Wade was the last British women's champion, in 1977.

Women's Final. d. Each lost in at least one final: Sanchez Vicario in 1995 and 1996; Seles in 1992; Henin in 2001 and 2006.

Men's Final. a. Borg converted his eighth match point with a backhand passing shot to break McEnroe and edge him 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (16), 8-6 for the Swede's fifth consecutive Wimbledon championship — and last.

___

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

___