With Butler in fold, Wolves ready to shop for free agents

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Jimmy Butler has a new team with the Timberwolves. He's had his warm welcome to Minnesota.

Now he has work to do, when free agency begins: Persuade some of his peers around the league to join him.

As Wolves officials introduced Butler at a news conference Thursday at the Mall of America, they touted a belief that this up-and-coming team will be a desired destination on the open market.

The Wolves acquired Butler from Chicago in a draft-night trade . The deal sent point guard Kris Dunn and shooting guard Zach LaVine, their first-round draft picks in 2016 and 2014, to the Bulls. The teams also swapped first-rounders, with Minnesota moving down to No. 16 for centre Justin Patton and Chicago taking power forward Lauri Markkanen with the No. 7 spot.

AP Basketball Writer Jon Krawczynski contributed to this report.

