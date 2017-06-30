AP Source: PG Ricky Rubio going from Wolves to Jazz

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have reached an agreement to send point guard Ricky Rubio to the Utah Jazz to clear salary cap space for a big run in free agency.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the two sides agreed to the move on Friday, hours before free agency opened. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the move. The Jazz needed to make the deal before July 1 or would have lost the salary cap room necessary to pull it off.