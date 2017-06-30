Bournemouth, Huddersfield break their transfer-fee records

Bournemouth and Huddersfield broke their transfer-fee records on Friday as two of the smallest English Premier League clubs signalled their ambitions ahead of the new season.

Netherlands defender Nathan Ake joined Bournemouth from Chelsea for a reported fee of 20 million pounds ($26 million), in what appears another astute purchase following the arrival of goalkeeper Asmir Begovic and striker Jermain Defoe this off-season .

Huddersfield, one of three promoted teams, signed Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy from Manchester City for an initial fee of 8 million pounds ($10.4 million) following a successful loan spell last season. The fee could rise to 10 million pounds ($13 million) through bonuses.

Mooy, who was recently playing at the Confederations Cup in Russia, was an ever-present for Huddersfield in its promotion campaign, scoring four goals.

It is the second time Huddersfield has broken its transfer record this summer, having bought Belgium striker Laurent Depoitre from Porto for a reported 3.5 million pounds ($4.45 million).

"We are going to give it a good crack this year," Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle said, "but we are also remembering who we are and where we have come from."

Huddersfield will be playing in England's top division for the first time in 45 years.

Bournemouth, which is about to start its third season in the Premier League, hadn't spent more than 1 million pounds on a player before August 2013.

Ake spent the first half of last season at Bournemouth, scoring three goals in 12 appearances before being recalled in January by Chelsea.

"This is another statement of our intent," said Neill Blake, Bournemouth's chief executive, "and another player who will help drive the club forward."

___