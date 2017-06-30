Bulls surprise Sharks as Super Rugby returns in South Africa

DURBAN, South Africa — The Bulls beat the Sharks 30-17 on Friday on Super Rugby's return in South Africa following a monthlong break for internationals, leaving the Sharks with a likely trip to New Zealand to face the table-topping Crusaders in the playoffs.

Fullback Warrick Gelant scored a hat trick of tries, with his first two in the space of five minutes in the first half, to lead the Bulls to their surprise win away in Durban.

The three-time champion Bulls have had a poor year — one of their worst in Super Rugby — and it was only their fourth win of the season, their first since April, and their first away from home.

The Sharks had already qualified for the playoffs but are playing for position and to determine their knockout opponents. They remain the lowest-seeded of eight teams set to progress ahead of their final regular-season game against South African conference leaders the Lions in two weeks.

Teams in the South African conference are back in action in Super Rugby this weekend, with three more games to come Friday and Saturday. Australian teams return next weekend and New Zealand teams the week after, the final round of the regular season.

No. 8 Nic de Jager scored the Bulls' first try at Kings Park after an error from the Sharks at a defensive lineout, and that trend continued as the Bulls pounced on mistakes and turnovers from the Sharks for three of their four tries.

The Sharks had tries from prop Thomas du Toit in the first half and fullback Curwin Bosch in the second, but each time Galant responded almost immediately to put the Bulls back in control.

The Sharks' loss made it more likely they will face the unenviable task of travelling to Christchurch to face the powerful Crusaders, who have won all 14 of their games so far this season.

However, that scenario is not completely certain.