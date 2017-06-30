Busy Calgary Flames sign defenceman Michael Stone to three-year deal

CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed defenceman Michael Stone to a three-year deal reportedly worth US$10.5 million.

The Flames acquired Stone from Arizona before last year's trade deadline to add stability to their defence.

He had two goals and four assists with a defensive rating of plus-5 in 19 regular-season games with Calgary, and added a goal in five playoff games.

The Winnipeg native has 26 goals and 76 assists over 343 NHL games with Arizona and Calgary.