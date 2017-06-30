Capitals' Dmitry Orlov signs $30.6 million, 6-year deal
ARLINGTON, Va. — The Washington Capitals have re-signed
Orlov will count $5.1 million against the salary cap through the 2022-23 season. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the move Friday.
The 25-year-old Russian was the Capitals' most improved player last season. He had six goals, a career-high 27 assists and 33 points in 82 games after missing the entire 2014-15 season with a wrist injury.
MacLellan said re-signing Orlov, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Andre Burakovsky and Philipp Grubauer was his top
