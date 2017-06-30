Feldman holds down depleted Cubs for Reds' 5-0 victory

CINCINNATI — Scott Feldman held Chicago's depleted lineup to two singles over seven innings on Friday night, and Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer, powering the Cincinnati Reds to a 5-0 victory over the Cubs.

The Reds won for only the sixth time in their last 29 games against the NL Central rival.

Feldman (7-5) didn't allow a hit until Ian Happ singled with two outs in the sixth inning. Addison Russell singled in the seventh. Feldman walked two, struck out seven and threw 108 pitches.

Michael Lorenzen and Wandy Peralta each pitched an inning, completing a combined three-hitter. All three of Chicago's hits were singles.

Duvall connected for his third homer in four games off left-hander Mike Montgomery (1-5) in the fourth inning. The Reds also scored on Jose Peraza's squeeze bunt for a single in the sixth, and again on catcher Victor Caratini's throwing error in the eighth.

The defending World Series champions were missing third baseman Kris Bryant for the second straight game, sidelined by a sprained right ankle. Jayson Heyward and Ben Zobrist remain on the disabled list.

Chicago is stuck in a win-one, lose-one pattern — no back-to-back victories since June 19-20.

The Cubs had homered in each of their last 15 games at Great American Ball Park, but had only one close call — Happ's fly out to the wall in left field — as they were shut out for the seventh time this season, second-most in the NL. The Reds snapped their streak of giving up homers in 22 consecutive games, four shy of the major league record.

Montgomery had his roughest outing in his five since replacing the injured Kyle Hendricks in the rotation. He gave up nine hits and four runs — both season highs — over 6 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: INF Jeimer Candelario was much improved after leaving Thursday's game with a bruised left knee.

Reds: SS Zack Cozart was activated off the DL. He had been sidelined since June 19 by a strained right thigh. RHP Kevin Shackelford was optioned to Triple-A. Cozart had two singles.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Eddie Butler (4-2) makes his 10th start of the season. He's allowed only one earned run in his last two starts, a span of nine innings.

Reds: RHP Jackson Stephens will make his major league debut, the Reds' seventh rookie starter this season.

