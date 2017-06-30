Fiji reappoints national coach McKee through 2019 World Cup

SUVA, Fiji — Australian John McKee will coach Fiji at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan after the Fiji Rugby Union announced on Friday his contract as national coach had been extended by two years.

Union chairman Francis Kean said McKee's reappointment would build continuity and confidence ahead of the world tournament in Japan.

McKee last weekend coached 10th-ranked Fiji to a win over fifth-ranked Scotland. Fiji next faces Samoa and Tonga in the Pacific Nations Cup which doubles as an Oceania World Cup qualifying tournament.