Knicks waive Ndour before deadline to guarantee salary
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The New York Knicks have waived forward Maurice Ndour before his 2017-18 contract would have become guaranteed.
Ndour would have been due $1.3 million if he was still on the roster after Friday, so the Knicks saved some money ahead of free agency.
A native of Senegal, Ndour averaged 3.1 points and 2.0 rebounds in 32 games, including four starts, last season.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Harbour Hopper can’t hop into Halifax Harbour while U.S. navy in town
-
Police in Nova Scotia ask for public's help IDing break and enter suspects
-
Everything you wanted to know about Toronto's giant rubber duck
-
'It’s just mind-boggling': Before Canada 150, more than 150 drinking water advisories listed online