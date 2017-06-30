Lingmerth shoots another 65, maintains Quicken Loans lead

POTOMAC, Md. — David Lingmerth continued making birdies and avoiding mistakes at TPC Potomac, shooting a second consecutive 65 to maintain his lead midway through the second round of the Quicken Loans National.

The Swede won a Web.com Tour event at TPC Potomac in 2012. On Friday, he relied on a similar formula, using his fade off the tee to avoid trouble and taking advantage of his birdie opportunities. After seven straight pars on the back nine, he finished in style with a 6-iron from 177 yards that he cut against the wind to 7 feet on 18, leading to a birdie.