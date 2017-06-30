Pacquiao, Horn make weight for fight
BRISBANE, Australia — The last of the formalities is over, and Manny Pacquiao is ready for his WBO welterweight world title
Both boxers easily made the weight on Saturday morning at Suncorp Stadium, with Pacquiao tipping the scales at 66.1 kilograms (146 pounds) and Horn weighing in at 63.35 kilograms (147 pounds).
Pacquioa, an 11-time world champion across eight divisions, is a hot
The fight will be held on Sunday afternoon local time and broadcast live on ESPN into the U.S. on Saturday night.
