Parker to make 2nd defence of WBO heavyweight title vs Fury
MANCHESTER, England — Joseph Parker will make the second
The boxers' promoters announced the fight on Friday.
They were scheduled to fight in Parker's home country of New Zealand on May 6 but Fury pulled out because of a back injury. Parker beat Fury's late replacement, Razvan Conjanu, in a unanimous decision to extend his 100
Fury, who is the cousin of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, has won all 20 of his professional fights, 10 by knockout.
The fight will be staged at Manchester Arena.