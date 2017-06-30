Spain winger Deulofeu returning to Barcelona on 2-year deal

BARCELONA, Spain — Gerard Deulofeu is returning to Barcelona after the Spanish club triggered the buy-back clause in his deal with Everton.

The 23-year-old right winger joined Everton in June 2015, on condition that Barcelona could re-sign him within the first two years of his contract.

Barcelona said Friday it has activated the clause and will finalize the transfer in the coming days. Barca said Deulofeu's contract will run through June 2019.

Deulofeu came through Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, but failed to establish himself in the first team and spent seasons on loan at Everton (2013-14) and Sevilla (2014-15). Overall, Deulofeu scored five goals in 62 league games for Everton.