Sri Lanka posts 316-5 vs. Zimbabwe in 1st ODI

GALLE, Sri Lanka — Kusal Mendis top-scored with 86 and the top order rallied around him to give Sri Lanka a solid 316-5 against Zimbabwe on Friday in the first one-day international in Galle in 17 years.

Sri Lanka opted to bat first having won the toss but lost a wicket early when opener Niroshan Dickwella gave his away on 10 to medium-pacer Tendai Chatara.

Mendis and opener Danushka Gunathilaka added 117 runs for the second wicket.

Gunathilaka made 60 off 77 deliveries including five boundaries and a six. He mishit a reverse sweep and was caught at backward point off spinner Sean Williams.

Mendis hit eight boundaries and a six in his 80-ball innings before being caught and bowled by captain Graeme Cremer.

Upul Tharanga anchored the rest of the innings with a 73-ball 79 not out which included eight boundaries and a six.

He combined for 74 with captain Angelo Mathews (43), and 56 with Asela Gunaratne (28).