Vogt's 2 home runs lead Brewers past Marlins 3-2

MILWAUKEE — Stephen Vogt, claimed off waivers earlier in the week, hit two home runs and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Friday night.

The game was delayed about seven minutes with the Brewers batting in the fourth after a baseball apparently thrown from the stands struck first-base umpire Joe West in the back of the head. West remained in the game.

Vogt, who was claimed from the Oakland Athletics, hit a solo home run in the fifth off Miami starter Edinson Volquez and a two-run shot in the seventh off reliever David Phelps (2-4).

The Marlins broke through with two runs in the fifth against Brewers starter Matt Garza. J.T. Realmuto led off with a single, stole second and scored on JT Riddle's base hit. Miami plated a second run on Dee Gordon's fielder's choice.

Garza gave up two runs and six hits in five innings.

Carlos Torres (4-4) got the win after pitching two scoreless innings in relief.

Corey Knebel earned his 13th save in 16 chances but not before some tense moments. Realmuto, who led off the ninth with a walk, was thrown out at the plate attempting to score on Derek Dietrich's double. The out call was confirmed after a 58-second review. Knebel struck out Riddle and, after walking pinch-hitter Martin Prado, got Gordon looking.

Volquez entered the game having surrendered 12 runs over his last three starts. He held the Brewers to three hits and one run over six innings. He struck out three and walked two.

ROSTER MOVES

The Brewers traded INF/OF Nick Franklin to the Los Angeles Angels for a player to be named or cash. He had been designated for assignment on Tuesday. Milwaukee claimed Franklin off waivers from Tampa Bay in April. He hit .195 in 53 games. Milwaukee also optioned RHP Jorge López to Double-A Biloxi, outrighted RHP Tyler Cravy to Triple-A Colorado Springs and selected RHP Rob Scahill from Colorado Springs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: 1B Eric Thames sat out for the second consecutive game. He's hitting .169 in June.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Tom Koehler (1-2) will make his first start since May 16. Koehler, who has a 7.04 ERA over eight starts this season, had been in the rotation until being demoted to Triple-A New Orleans earlier this month.

Brewers: Zach Davies (8-4) is 2-1 with a 3.71 ERA in three career starts against the Marlins. Davies pitched seven shutout innings in his last start on Sunday at Atlanta.

___