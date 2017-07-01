2019 Rugby World Cup Pools
2019 Rugby World Cup pools in Japan:
Pool A: Ireland, Scotland, Japan, Europe 1, Playoff winner
Pool B: New Zealand, South Africa, Italy, Africa 1, Repechage winner
Pool C: England, France, Argentina, United States, Oceania 2
Pool D: Australia, Wales, Georgia, Oceania 1, Americas 2
