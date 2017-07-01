Alfredsson leaving role as Senators' senior adviser of hockey operations

OTTAWA — Daniel Alfredsson is leaving his role as the Ottawa Senators' senior adviser of hockey operations.

The former star forward confirmed his decision in a statement Saturday afternoon.

"After two enjoyable years learning about the front office of hockey with the Senators, I'm pleased to pass along that I've made the decision to step away from the game and will take this time to evaluate what professional challenge I will pursue next," Alfredsson said. "I want to thank the Senators for the opportunity. It has enabled me to understand the type of commitments required to work in hockey should I determine that to be my future path.

"Our first order of business is getting established in our new home in Ottawa and returning to Gothenburg, with my family, to visit Swedish family and friends for the summer. We look forward to sharing the details of what's next for the Alfredsson family in the future."

Alfredsson was primarily involved in duties ranging from scouting to player development. The 44-year-old Swede spent 17 seasons as a player in Ottawa and one season with the Detroit Red Wings.

Also Saturday, the Senators signed forward Nate Thompson to a US$3.3-million, two-year contract. He spent the last three seasons with the Anaheim Ducks.