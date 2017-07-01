Atletico Madrid ties midfielder Saul Niguez through 2026

MADRID — Atletico Madrid says midfielder Saul Niguez has agreed to a new contract that will tie him to the Spanish club through 2026.

The 22-year-old Niguez extended his current contract by five seasons a day after he helped Spain reach the final of the Under-21 European Championship, which they lost to Germany 1-0 on Friday. Niguez was the tournament leading scorer with five, including a hat trick to beat Italy 3-0 in the semifinals.

Strong in attack and defence , Niguez has been a key player for Atletico coach Diego Simeone for the past three seasons. He has formed a talented midfield pairing with Jorge "Koke" Resurreccion.