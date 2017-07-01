Barrett has 20 points, 11 boards as Canada routs Mali to open FIBA U19 World Cup

CAIRO — R.J. Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., had 20 points and 11 rebounds to power Canada to a 91-42 rout of Mali to open the FIBA U19 World Cup on Saturday.

Lindell Wigginton of Dartmouth, N.S., had seven assists.

The Canadians shot 49 per cent from the field, while holding over-matched Mali to just 22 per cent.

Canada faces Spain on Sunday before wrapping up the preliminary round on Tuesday against Japan.