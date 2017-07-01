Bjork co-leads with Uihlein after round 3 of French Open

GUYANCOURT, France — Swedish golfer Alexander Bjork shot a 1-under 70 to share the lead with Peter Uihlein of the United States at 8 under after a difficult third round of the French Open on Saturday.

Bjork moved into contention after making three birdies on the way back to the clubhouse, after two bogeys on the front nine.

Uihlein was consistent but unspectacular, opening with a bogey and cancelling that out with a birdie on the 14th hole for a par 71 to keep his overnight score. Uihlein has made only two bogeys so far, the lowest he has ever carded through 54 holes on the European Tour. He made three at the BMW International Open in 2013

He has won once on the Tour, in 2013. Bjork seeks his maiden victory.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, who was level in third place with Bjork overnight, made par to stay one shot behind in a share of third heading to the final round on the Golf National course that will stage the Ryder Cup next year.

Fleetwood, who was fourth at the U.S. Open at Erin Hills last month, acknowledged he was out of touch but took pride in his gutsy performance.

"The course was playing tougher but I didn't hit it well. But at the same time it's nice to use other parts of your game," Fleetwood said. "It's not as enjoyable a day but at the same time, when you've got to stick in, you've got to stick in."

Thomas Pieters of Belgium had three birdies and a bogey in his round of 69, and Andy Sullivan of England did even better with a 68 — including four birdies and a bogey — to join Fleetwood at 7 under.

"Can't really believe that I'm one off the lead with such poor play," Pieters said. "Hopefully going to fix that for tomorrow and go low because the leaderboard is very bunched. Four fairways today, just so poor. I don't know how I shot 69."