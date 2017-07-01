Carolina brings back Williams, key member of '06 Cup team

RALEIGH, N.C. — Mr. Game 7 is coming back to the Carolina Hurricanes with the goal of leading them to another Game 1.

The Hurricanes opened free agency Saturday by bringing back 35-year-old forward Justin Williams on a two-year deal worth $9 million.

Williams, a key member of their 2006 Stanley Cup champion team, will make $5 million this season and $4 million in 2018-19.

The 2014 playoff MVP had 100 points combined the past two years with Washington, and after winning the Cup with the Hurricanes went on to win two more with Los Angeles.

Now Williams — who earned the "Mr. Game 7" for his 7-1 career record in those series-deciding games — will try to help Carolina snap the NHL's longest active playoff drought at eight years.

