Castellanos' late triple leads Tigers past Indians

DETROIT — Nicholas Castellanos tripled to break a seventh-inning tie and the Detroit Tigers went on to beat the Cleveland Indians 7-4 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

J.D. Martinez and Miguel Cabrera homered for Detroit.

With the score tied at 4 in the seventh and Martinez on first, Castellanos hit his fifth triple of the season off the out-of-town scoreboard in right- centre .

Bryan Shaw (2-3) intentionally walked Victor Martinez, putting runners on the corners, but Mikie Mahtook flared an RBI single to left to make it 6-4. James McCann's single brought home Victor Martinez to give the Tigers a three-run lead.

Anibal Sanchez was not involved in the decision after allowing three runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. Sanchez, who was sent to Triple-A Toledo on May 19 with a 9.00 ERA, has allowed seven runs in three starts since rejoining the team on June 19.

Indians starter Josh Tomlin ran into trouble in the second, but centerfielder Bradley Zimmer made a diving catch to rob Mahtook of an RBI hit. Tomlin hit James McCann to load the bases with two outs, but Jose Iglesias bounced into a force at second.

The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the third on a sacrifice fly by Jason Kipnis, but the Tigers took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning on back-to-back homers by J.D. Martinez and Cabrera.

Iglesias made it 4-1 in the fourth with a two-run double just beyond Zimmer's glove.

Sanchez continued to keep the Indians off balance with a wide variety of pitches. In a fifth-inning strikeout of Yan Gomes, he started the at-bat with a 92-mph fastball, then threw curveballs of 64 and 70 mph.

Lonnie Chisenhall's seventh-inning single made it 4-2 and ended Sanchez's game. He received a standing ovation and tipped his hat to the crowd. Carlos Santana, though, hit Daniel Stumpf's 3-2 fastball into the right-field stands for a game-tying homer.

Shane Greene (2-2) finished the inning and picked up the victory after Castellanos' triple. Justin Wilson pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Indians: Before Friday's rainout, Cleveland planned to use reliever Dan Otero to start one of Saturday's games — the first start of his career. LHP Ryan Merritt was going to be Cleveland's 26th man as an extra arm in the bullpen, and even though Otero wasn't needed as a starter, the Indians kept Merritt as their extra player for the doubleheader.

Tigers: LF Justin Upton was a late scratch for the Tigers with right side soreness. J.D. Martinez moved back into the lineup, playing right field, with Matt den Dekker moving from right to left. . LHP Matt Boyd, who had originally been scheduled to start one of Saturday's games, stayed with the Tigers as their 26th man for bullpen insurance.

UP NEXT

Indians: Carlos Carrasco (8-3, 3.67) will start the nightcap for Cleveland. He has pitched 21 times against the Tigers, including 16 starts, and is 7-7 with a 4.85 ERA.

Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (5-5, 5.53) is scheduled to pitch the second game of the doubleheader. Zimmermann is 0-1 with a 4.39 ERA in his past four starts.

