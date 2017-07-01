Chelsea signs veteran goalkeeper Willy Caballero
LONDON — Premier League champion Chelsea has made Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero its first off-season signing to provide backup to Thibaut Courtois.
The 35-year-old Caballero was a free agent after a three-year spell at Manchester City ended.
Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo says Caballero "knows the Premier League and is tried and tested at the top of the game."
He replaces Asmir Begovic, who has left Chelsea for Bournemouth.