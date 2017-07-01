Chris Sale dominates with 11 Ks as Boston Red Sox beat Toronto Blue Jays 7-1

TORONTO — Chris Sale struck out 11 over seven scoreless innings to lift the Boston Red Sox over Toronto 7-1 on Saturday to spoil the Blue Jays' Canada 150 celebrations.

Sale (11-3) gave up four hits, one walk and hit two batters as Boston (46-35) won its third straight game. Blaine Boyer and Robby Scott came out of the bullpen for the Red Sox.

Blue Jays starter Francisco Liriano (4-4) worked six innings, allowing five runs on seven hits with three walks while striking out four. He was relieved by triple-A callup Lucas Harrell and Jeff Beliveau.

Steve Pearce's solo home run in the ninth was the only offence the Blue Jays (37-43) could muster.

Jackie Bradley Jr. helped put the Red Sox on the board in the first inning, bouncing a double up the third-base line to bring home Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez.

In the second, Dustin Pedroia hit an RBI double to right-centre field that drove in Deven Marrero and Betts for a 4-0 lead.

Sale, meanwhile, was in dominating form. After hitting Pearce with a pitch to start the bottom of the second, Sale struck out three consecutive batters to get out of the inning.

Betts scored a third time on Xander Bogaerts's sacrifice fly to centre field in the fifth inning.

The Blue Jays came closest to cracking Sale in the sixth inning when he hit Russell Martin with a pitch and Justin Smoak added a one-out double. But Sale easily fielded Troy Tulowitzki's grounder then induced a pop fly from Pearce to end the threat.

Sale continued his mastery of Toronto in the seventh, getting two popouts before fanning Jose Bautista for his 11th strikeout of the game.

Harrell, making his debut for the Blue Jays since signing with the team in the off-season, got out of a tricky situation with a lucky bounce to end the eighth.

With runners on second and third and two out he threw a wild pitch past Martin. The ball bounced off the backstop and back to the catcher, who then wheeled to Harrell for the tag on Ramirez at the plate.

Harrell wasn't as fortunate in the ninth, loading the bases before Bogaerts hit a single to shallow left field to score two more runners and make it 7-0.

Pearce's solo shot was his sixth homer of the season.

The Blue Jays honoured Canada's 150th anniversary with an extensive pre-game ceremony. A banner with "CANADA" in the team's distinctive font hung from the wall in centre field, while a Canada 150 tarp covered home plate.

The 48th Highlanders Pipe and Drum Band marched to the pitcher's mound during a pre-game ceremony before members and veterans of Canada's Armed Forces threw out the opening pitch. The 48th Highlanders' colour guard then paraded to second base with the Canadian and American flags.

After the American national anthem, members of Canada's Armed Forces carried out a large Canadian flag that covered the entire outfield as the pipes and drums played "The Maple Leaf Forever." The sellout crowd of 46,672, decked out in red and white, then sang "O Canada."

Notes: Harrell was selected from triple-A on Saturday morning and outfielder Ian Parmley was designated for assignment. Harrell was called up in part to add an extra arm to the Blue Jays' bullpen after Friday night's game against Boston went 11 innings.

