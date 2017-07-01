Sports

Dodgers' Roberts suspended 1 game for spat with Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, center, is held back by third baseman Logan Forsythe (11) and home plate umpire Greg Gibson, left as the Dodgers and the San Diego Padres come onto the field during an argument in the second inning of a baseball game Friday, June 30, 2017, in San Diego. Dodgers' Alex Wood is at right. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO — Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has been suspended one game by Major League Baseball for his role in an altercation with San Diego Padres manager Andy Green on Friday night.

Roberts will serve his suspension Saturday night when the Dodgers and Padres play again, according to a statement from MLB Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre.

Roberts was also fined an undisclosed amount. Green and Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood also were fined.

Roberts shoved Green during an argument in the first inning, leading to a benches-clearing standoff near home plate. The squabble came after Wood threatened "to drill" Jose Pirela because he thought the Padres baserunner was tipping pitch locations to teammates from second base.

Roberts also bumped crew chief Sam Holbrook while he charged after Green. Roberts said later Friday that he "probably got too emotional."

