Lions backrower Sean O'Brien cited after 2nd test
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — British and Irish Lions backrower Sean O'Brien has been cited for striking an opponent during Saturday's second rugby test against the All Blacks.
O'Brien will appear before a judicial panel on Sunday evening to answer the charge of striking All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo with a swinging arm.
Citing commissioner Scott Nowland of Australia said the incident in the 19th minute of the match, won 24-21 by the Lions, met the threshold for a red card.
Williams, who was the first All Black to be sent off in a test for 50 years, is expected to miss the deciding third test at Auckland on Saturday.
