Maple Leafs sign goaltenders McElhinney and Sparks to two-year contracts

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltenders Curtis McElhinney and Garret Sparks to two-year contracts Saturday.
McElhinney's deal is worth US$1.7 million while Sparks's contract is worth $1.35 million.
McElhinney, 34, appeared in 14 games for the Maple Leafs after being claimed on waivers last January from the Columbus Blue Jackets. He had a 6-7-0 record with a 2.85 goals-against average and .914 save percentage.
Sparks, 24, appeared in 31 games for the AHL's Toronto Marlies last season. He had a 21-9-0 record, 2.16 GAA and .922 save percentage.