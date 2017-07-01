Maple Leafs sign goaltenders McElhinney and Sparks to two-year contracts

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltenders Curtis McElhinney and Garret Sparks to two-year contracts Saturday.

McElhinney's deal is worth US$1.7 million while Sparks's contract is worth $1.35 million.

McElhinney, 34, appeared in 14 games for the Maple Leafs after being claimed on waivers last January from the Columbus Blue Jackets. He had a 6-7-0 record with a 2.85 goals-against average and .914 save percentage.