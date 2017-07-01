Mets activate Wheeler, put Conforto on DL with bruised hand

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have activated right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler from the disabled list and placed outfielder Michael Conforto on the 10-day DL with a bruised left hand.

The Mets announced the moves before Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, which Wheeler (3-5, 5.29 ERA) is starting. He missed the past two seasons while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was pitching well, with a 3.45 ERA, before getting hit hard in two consecutive short starts and going on the DL retroactive to June 20 with biceps tendinitis.