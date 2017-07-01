Minnesota Wild announce 6 free-agent signings
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have three new
Forwards Landon Ferraro and Cal O'Reilly signed two-year contracts Saturday and will be paid $700,000 if they're playing in the NHL and $375,000 if playing in the AHL. Forward Kyle Rau agreed to a one-year contract for $700,000 in the NHL and $200,000 in the AHL. Rau played 24 games last year with the Florida Panthers.
Meanwhile,
The Wild have signed a one-year, two-way contract with free-agent goaltender Niklas Svedberg, who played 48 games last season with the Salavat Yulaev in the Kontinental Hockey League. The Swede had a .897 save percentage and a 2.99 goals-against average. His record was 14-17-12.
