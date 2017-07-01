MLS Capsules
A
A
Share via Email
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Nemanja Nikolic scored two early goals, pushing his MLS-leading total to 16, and the Chicago Fire beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-0 on Saturday night to take the Eastern Conference lead.
The Fire (11-3-4) have won four straight and are 8-0-2 in their last 10.
Arturo Alvarez and Michael de Leeuw also scored. Matt Lampson made three saves for his sixth shutout, improving to 8-0-2 this season.
Vancouver (6-7-3) had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped.
FC DALLAS 3, TORONTO FC 1
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Roland Lamah scored two goals to lead FC Dallas past Toronto FC, knocking the Canadian club out of first place in the Eastern Conference.
Maximiliano Urruti added a goal and an assist for Dallas (7-3-7). Dallas continued its home dominance of Toronto, having never lost in nine meetings.
Toronto dropped to 10-3-5.
TIMBERS 1, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1, TIE
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Daniel Salloi scored his first career MLS goal in the second half and Sporting Kansas City tied Portland to remain unbeaten at home.
Salloi took a delivery from Roger Espinoza, settled the ball and found the top corner in the 60th minute. Sporting KC (8-4-7) leads the Western Conference and is 6-0-3 at home.
Diego Valeri scored his 10th goal in the 26th minute for the Timbers (7-7-5).
ATLANTA UNITED 2, CREW 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Hector Villalba scored twice, Alec Kann had an assist and earned his fourth shutout and expansion Atlanta beat Columbus.
Atlanta struck in the 27th minute when the Crew
Altanta (8-7-2) moved past Columbus (8-10-1) for fifth in the Eastern Conference.
IMPACT 2, D.C. UNITED 0
MONTREAL (AP) — Blerim Dzemaili scored and set up defender Chris Duval's goal in a two-minute span in the first half to help Montreal beat D.C. United.
The Impact (5-5-6) snapped a five-game winless streak in all competitions. D.C. United (5-10-3) slipped into last place in the Eastern Conference.
RAPIDS 3, DYNAMO 1
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Marlon Hairston scored twice, Kevin Doyle had a goal and an assist and Colorado beat Houston.
Dominique Badji had a role in all three goals for the Rapids (6-3-1). They came in with the fewest points in the MLS, but kept the Dynamo (7-7-4) winless in nine road games this season (0-7-2).
Erick Torres scored for Houston.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend: Canada Day edition
-
Performers for two Canada Day weekend concerts on Parliament Hill announced
-
Intoxicated Halifax-area man charged for entering home, making snack, sleeping on couch
-
Halifax police looking for pickup driver after hit and run with motorcycle caught on video