Pliskova beats Wozniacki 6-4, 6-4 to claim Eastbourne title

EASTBOURNE, England — Third-seeded Karolina Pliskova beat Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 6-4, 6-4 to win the Eastbourne International title on Saturday.

The Czech claimed her third title of 2017 and ninth overall.

She broke once in each set with 2009 champion Wozniacki unable to cope with Pliskova's blend of power and accuracy in the Wimbledon warmup.

Pliskova was a beaten finalist in this tournament on England's south coast last year, losing to Dominika Cibulkova.

"I'm really happy I got the trophy this time," Pliskova said. "I feel quite okay on grass ... The serve is definitely my biggest weapon and, if it's working, then it's real trouble for the opponent."

Sixth-seeded Wozniacki had her only break points of the match in the sixth game of the second set but let four opportunities slip by.

"I thought I played really well, I did what I could today," Wozniacki said. "I had trouble getting the serves back, but it's great preparation before Wimbledon."