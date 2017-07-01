Salloi's first goal gives Sporting KC 1-1 draw with Timbers
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Daniel Salloi scored his first career MLS goal in the second half and Sporting Kansas City remained unbeaten at home with a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.
Salloi took a delivery from Roger Espinoza, settled the ball and found the top corner in the 60th minute. Salloi, who entered the game in the 35th minute, had played in just eight of 18 matches, averaging less than 10 minutes with no shots on target.
Salloi's goal was the only shot on target for Sporting KC (8-4-7), which leads the Western Conference and is 6-0-3 at home.
Diego Valeri's 10th goal, in the 26th minute, got the struggling Timbers (7-7-5) on the board against the league's stingiest
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend: Canada Day edition
-
Halifax police looking for pickup driver after hit and run with motorcycle caught on video
-
Concerts, fireworks and more: What to do for Canada Day in Halifax
-
Canada Day in Halifax to be held on the Common with concert, Citadel Hill fireworks