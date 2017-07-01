Span scores on wild pitch as Giants beat Pirates in 11

PITTSBURGH — Denard Span scored on a wild pitch in the 11th inning to give the San Francisco Giants a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

Span walked against Daniel Hudson (1-4) and stole second. Joe Panik singled, and Buster Posey faced a full count when Hudson's pitch got past catcher Elias Diaz, allowing Span to score.

Josh Osich (2-1) got the win. Sam Dyson pitched a scoreless 11th for his first save since being acquired from the Texas Rangers in early June.

In the ninth, Giants reliever Hunter Strickland walked the bases loaded but got Diaz to strike out looking. Diaz finished 0 for 5 with two strikeouts and left eight men on base.

Matt Moore worked around six walks and four hits to pitch one-run ball over 5 2/3 innings. The Giants starter escaped a bases-loaded jam in the first and left two on in the third. Moore was lifted for reliever George Kontos with the bases loaded in the sixth, and Kontos struck out Josh Harrison to end that threat.

Chad Kuhl went six innings for the Pirates, snapping a streak of 12 consecutive starts of five innings or fewer. Kuhl carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning before allowing a homer to Austin Slater. Kuhl was replaced for a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the sixth after throwing 75 pitches.

Josh Bell's RBI single scored Andrew McCutchen in the third inning for the only Pirates run.

McCutchen, David Freese and Bell — Pittsburgh's 3-4-5 hitters — combined for eight walks, including three each by Freese and Bell.

MAKING MOVES

The Giants recalled RHP Chris Stratton from Triple-A Sacramento and optioned RHP Dan Slania, who made his major league debut on Friday with one scoreless inning. Stratton pitched in two games with San Francisco earlier this season and had a 5.71 ERA in 12 starts with Sacramento. He's expected to be used in the bullpen.

San Francisco pitching prospect Joan Gregorio was suspended for the remainder of the season after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Gregorio, 25, was 4-4 with a 4.01 ERA in 13 starts with Sacramento.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: McCutchen was cleared to play after fouling a ball off his ankle Friday. ... C Francisco Cervelli (post-concussion symptoms) worked out extensively before the game for the second consecutive day.

UP NEXT

Giants: Jeff Samardzija (3-9, 4.63 ERA) will start in the series finale Sunday. In his career at PNC Park, he's 4-2 with a 2.21 ERA in 12 games.

Pirates: Trevor Williams (3-3, 4.82) has gone seven straight stars without recording a loss, but is just 1-0 in that stretch.

