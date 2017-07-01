Stars add depth with newcomer Hanzel, return of Nemeth
DALLAS — The Stars focused on depth at the start of free agency, adding veteran forward Martin Hanzal and bringing back young
Dallas also added younger forward Tyler Pitlick on a $3 million, three-year contract Saturday, the first day of free agency. The 25-year-old spent parts of three seasons with Edmonton.
The 30-year-old Hanzal signed a $14.3 million, three-year contract. The
The addition of Hanzal gives Dallas depth behind the high-scoring duo of captain Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin. He has 326 points (121 goals, 205 assists) in 628 games over 10 seasons.
The 25-year-old Nemeth had three assists in a career-high 40 games with the Stars last season. He signed a one-year deal for $945,000 and is going into his fifth season.
Dallas also signed Brian Flynn to a one-year deal. He played for Montreal last season.
