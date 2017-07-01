Tempers flare briefly in Indians-Tigers nightcap

Detroit's Jordan Zimmermann hit Cleveland's Carlos Santana with a pitch in the fifth inning, and the benches and bullpens slowly began to empty before order was quickly restored in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Jose Iglesias had been hit in the arm by a pitch from Indians starter Carlos Carrasco the previous inning. Zimmermann's pitch grazed Santana as it sailed behind the Cleveland hitter. Santana gestured at the Detroit right-hander, and players began leaving the dugouts and bullpens, but for the most part, everyone stopped after walking only a few feet.