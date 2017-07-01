Maple Leafs sign veteran defenceman Ron Hainsey to two-year deal

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed veteran defenceman Ron Hainsey to a US$6-million, two-year contract on Saturday.

The 36-year-old blue-liner split last season between the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins.

He had 17 points (4-13) in 72 regular-season games and eight points (2-6) in 25 playoff games for the Stanley Cup champion Penguins.

In 907 career regular-season games, Hainsey has 253 points (49-204) and 390 penalty minutes.

He was originally selected by the Montreal Canadiens with the 13th overall pick in the 2000 NHL Entry Draft.

Earlier, the Maple Leafs signed goaltenders Curtis McElhinney and Garret Sparks to two-year contracts. McElhinney's deal is worth $1.7 million while Sparks's contract is worth $1.35 million.

McElhinney, 34, appeared in 14 games for the Maple Leafs after being claimed on waivers last January from the Columbus Blue Jackets. He had a 6-7-0 record with a 2.85 goals-against average and .914 save percentage.