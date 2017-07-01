Sports

Vancouver Canucks sign veteran centre Sam Gagner to three-year contract

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed centre Sam Gagner to a three-year contract.

The deal has an average annual value of US$3.15 million.

The 27-year-old native of London, Ont., had a career-high 50 points (18-32) in 81 games last season with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The five-foot-11 202-pound forward has 402 points (142-260) in 696 career NHL regular-season games.

Gagner, who spent his first seven NHL seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, has also played for the Arizona Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers.

