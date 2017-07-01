Sports

Winnipeg Jets agree to terms with goaltender Steve Mason on two-year deal

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets agreed to terms with goaltender Steve Mason on a two-year contract Saturday with an average annual value of US$4,100,000.

The 29-year-old native of Oakville, Ont., had a 26-21-8 record last season with the Philadelphia Flyers with three shutouts, a 2.66 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.

Mason was originally drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.

