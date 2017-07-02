Baseball Capsules

TORONTO — Chris Sale pitched seven shutout innings to win his third straight decision, Xander Bogaerts had three RBIs and the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-1 on Saturday.

Sale (11-3) struck out 11, boosting his major league-leading total to 166. He's 2-0 with 24 strikeouts in 15 scoreless innings against the Blue Jays this season.

Blaine Boyer pitched the eighth and Robby Scott gave up Steve Pearce's solo home run in the ninth.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-out, two run double in the first and Dustin Pedroia did the same in the second. Bogaerts had a sacrifice fly in the fifth and added a two-run single off Lucas Harrell in the ninth.

Mookie Betts walked three times and scored three runs for the AL East-leading Red Sox, who have won five of six. Hanley Ramirez had three hits.

Blue Jays left-hander Francisco Liriano (4-4) allowed five runs in six innings.

RANGERS 10, WHITE SOX 4

CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Hamels overcame a shaky start to win for the first time since April, and Texas hit three home runs.

Hamels (3-0) allowed two runs and two hits while striking out six in 6 2/3 innings for his first win since April 26. He retired 19 straight batters after giving up a double and a homer and hitting a batter with a pitch in the first inning of his second start since returning from a strained right oblique.

Elvis Andrus, Mike Napoli and Rougned Odor homered for the Rangers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

White Sox starter Derek Holland (5-8) didn't fare as well in his first game against his former team. Holland, who spent his first eight seasons with the Rangers and was on their 2010 and 2011 AL championship squads, allowed five runs in 5 1/3 innings. He is 1-5 in his last seven starts.

REDS 5, CUBS 3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jackson Stephens lasted five innings in his major league debut and drove in the go-ahead runs with a bases-loaded single to lead Cincinnati.

The Cubs' fourth loss in five games dropped them to 40-41, well off their pace from a year ago (51-30) when they were on their way to an NL Central title and a World Series championship.

Stephens (1-0) gave up a solo homer by Jon Jay and a two-run shot by Willson Contreras. He was called up to help the Reds fill an opening in the rotation created by Brandon Finnegan's arm injury.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the fourth, Stephens singled up the middle off Eddie Butler (4-3) for two runs and a 4-3 lead, smacking his hands together as he reached base with his first major league hit. He gave up six hits and struck out eight in five innings.

BREWERS 8 MARLINS 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Domingo Santana hit a two-run homer off Giancarlo Stanton's glove, sparking a seven-run second inning that lifted Milwaukee past Miami.

Santana tied it with a home run to right off Tom Koehler (1-3), who walked Travis Shaw to start the second. Stanton jumped and got the tip of his mitt on the ball, but it bounced off and fell into the seats. Stanton put his hands on his head as Santana circled the bases.

Shaw had a two-run single later in the inning. Brewers starter Zach Davies drove in a run on a fielder's choice, Stephen Vogt drew a bases-load walk and Jonathan Villar added a run-scoring single as Milwaukee sent 13 batters to the plate in the inning.

Davies (9-4) struggled a bit with his control early but retired his last 10 batters. He gave up four runs and five hits over six innings with two walks and five strikeouts.

BRAVES 4, ATHLETICS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit a tiebreaking double off closer Santiago Casilla in the ninth inning to drive in Danny Santana — one of two unearned runs scored by Atlanta — and the Braves held on for the win.

Santana had two hits and two runs and Matt Adams added a sacrifice fly in his return to the lineup as Atlanta won its second straight in this interleague series. The Braves have won 10 of 14 overall.

Atlanta led 3-1 behind knuckleballer R.A. Dickey before Khris Davis hit a tying two-run home run off Arodys Vizcaino in the eighth.

After Johan Camargo struck out swinging against Casilla (1-3) to open the ninth, Santana reached base on Oakland shortstop Franklin Barreto's second error of the game. Santana stole second then scored when Swanson doubled down the left-field line,

Swanson also had an RBI double in the seventh.

Sam Freeman (1-0) retired two batters for the win. Jim Johnson pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

GIANTS 2, PIRATES 1, 11 INNINGS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Denard Span scored on a wild pitch in the 11th inning to give San Francisco a win over Pittsburgh.

Span walked against Daniel Hudson (1-4) and stole second. Joe Panik singled, and Buster Posey faced a full count when Hudson's pitch got past catcher Elias Diaz, allowing Span to score.

Josh Osich (2-1) got the win. Sam Dyson pitched a scoreless 11th for his first save since being acquired from the Texas Rangers in early June.

In the ninth, Giants reliever Hunter Strickland walked the bases loaded but got Diaz to strike out looking. Diaz finished 0 for 5 with two strikeouts and left eight men on base.

RAYS 10, ORIOLES 3

BALTIMORE (AP) — Logan Morrison homered twice, Wilson Ramos hit a three-run drive and Tampa Bay beat Dylan Bundy and Baltimore.

Steven Souza had a solo shot for the Rays, who have 23 home runs in their last 12 games. Morrison, who connected in the first inning and again in the third, has 24 for the season — a career high.

Jake Odorizzi (5-3) was the beneficiary of Tampa Bay's 14-hit attack, which included four doubles. The right-hander pitched five innings, allowing at least three earned runs for the sixth start in a row. He also yielded a home run in his 12th successive appearance, a club record.

The Rays will seek to complete a three-game sweep on Sunday. They are already assured their first series win against Baltimore after going 0-5-1 since April 2016.

Bundy (8-7) allowed five runs and seven hits in four innings. He struck out seven.

TIGERS 7, INDIANS 4, 1ST GAME

INDIANS 4, TIGERS 1, 2ND GAME

DETROIT (AP) — Jose Ramirez hit a two-run homer to cap a four-run sixth inning, and Carlos Carrasco pitched Cleveland to a doubleheader split against Detroit.

The Tigers won the opener and led 1-0 in the second game before the Indians broke through against Jordan Zimmermann (5-6). The right-hander allowed one hit through five innings, but didn't make it through the sixth.

Carrasco (9-3) yielded four hits in seven innings. He struck out seven and walked one.

Andrew Miller worked a perfect ninth for his second save, aided by a spectacular catch from Bradley Zimmer.

In the opener, Nicholas Castellanos hit a tiebreaking triple in the seventh off Bryan Shaw (2-3). J.D. Martinez and Miguel Cabrera hit back-to-back homers for the Tigers.

Shane Greene (2-2) got the win, and Justin Wilson earned his eighth save.

METS 7, PHILLIES 6

NEW YORK (AP) — Asdrubal Cabrera hit a go-ahead homer on his bobblehead day, part of a four-run rally in the seventh inning that carried New York past Philadelphia.

The resurgent Mets overcame three errors and a short start by Zack Wheeler in his return from the disabled list to win their fourth straight. They've won seven of eight since getting swept in four games at Dodger Stadium.

Phillies starter Jeremy Hellickson left with a 6-4 lead in the seventh after giving up seven hits, including solo homers by Lucas Duda and T.J. Rivera. Pinch-hitter Wilmer Flores stroked an RBI single and Cabrera connected off Pat Neshek (2-2), who began the day with a 0.57 ERA. He had not permitted a run since May 14, making 19 straight scoreless appearances.

After a 57-minute rain delay in the top of the eighth, Addison Reed came on and got four outs for his 14th save. Reed worked around a leadoff double by Aaron Altherr in the ninth that nearly cleared the right-field wall.

Fernando Salas (1-2) got the win despite allowing a three-run homer to Tommy Joseph that gave Philadelphia a 6-3 lead in the seventh.

ASTROS 7, YANKEES 6

HOUSTON (AP) — Yuli Gurriel hit a two-run homer in the fifth and a two-run double off Aroldis Chapman that put Houston on top in a four-run eighth inning as the Astros rallied to beat New York.

Houston trailed 6-3 in the eighth before Jose Altuve walked with one out before stealing second and third and scoring on a groundout by Carlos Correa. Evan Gattis hit a long home run off Dellin Betances (3-3) to make it 6-5.

Gurriel, who finished with three hits, ended the game when he tagged out Brett Gardner at first after the Yankees outfielder tried to get back to first basse after making too wide a turn on a single to left- centre with two outs.

Dayan Diaz (1-1) worked a scoreless eighth and Ken Giles got his 19th save.

Correa had a solo homer in the sixth.

Didi Gregorius hit his first career grand slam to put the Yankees up 5-2 in the sixth. Clint Frazier became the first Yankees player since 1913 to hit a homer and a double in his major league debut.

CARDINALS 2, NATIONALS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Alex Mejia's first two major league hits, including an eighth-inning home run, were the difference as St. Louis defeated Washington.

The Cardinals have won four straight and six of seven.

Washington, the only team in the National League yet to be shut out this season, has lost three in a row and five of seven.

Michael Wacha (5-3), celebrating his 26th birthday, tossed six scoreless innings. He allowed four hits and struck out a season-high nine.

Gio Gonzalez (7-3) was nearly as good. He yielded one run and two hits over seven innings, striking out nine.

With the bases loaded, Matt Bowman threw a called third strike past pinch-hitter Adrian Sanchez for his first major league save.

Mejia, playing his third game since being called up, had an RBI single in the second.

ROYALS 11, TWINS 6, 1ST GAME

TWINS 10, ROYALS 5, 2ND GAME

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miguel Sano belted a three-run homer, Felix Jorge pitched five-plus solid innings to win his major league debut and Minnesota beat Kansas City to split their doubleheader.

Brandon Moss, Alcides Escobar and Alex Gordon, the Royals' 7-8-9 hitters, went a combined 6 for 12 with three home runs, seven RBIs and six runs as the Royals rallied from a four-run deficit to win the opener.

Sano has five home runs and 24 RBIs in 11 games against the Royals this season. He went deep in both games.

Eddie Rosario went 5 for 5 and scored three runs in the nightcap. Jorge (1-0) was charged with three runs and seven hits.

Kansas City starter Jason Hammel (4-7) gave up seven runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer.

In the opener, Mike Moustakas hit his 22nd home run, tying his season high and matching Jermaine Dye in 2000 for the club record before the All-Star game. Moustakas bats sixth and for the first time in Royals history, their 6-7-8-9 batters all homered in the same game.

Alex Gordon had a three-run shot. Alcides Escobar and Brandon Moss, with an estimated 474-foot drive to straightaway centre , also homered for Kansas City. Moss had three hits.

Salvador Perez hit a two-out, two-run single in a three-run seventh to snap a 6-all tie against Tyler Duffy (0-2).