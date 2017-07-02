Canadiens sign goalie Carey Price to lucrative eight-year extension

MONTREAL — Carey Price will soon be the highest-paid goaltender in hockey.

The Montreal Canadiens signed the 29-year-old to an eight-year extension that reportedly carries an annual cap hit of US$10.5 million. That will soon surpass Henrik Lundqvist for the top annual mark among goalies in the NHL with the New York Rangers veteran currently earning $8.5 million on the cap annually.

Price's new deal doesn't kick in until the 2018-19 season and won't expire until the summer of 2026.

Price, a native of Anahim Lake, B.C., has one year left on a six-year deal signed exactly five years earlier which carried an annual cap hit of $6.5 million. He was due to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Getting him signed before that was among the top priorities for general manager Marc Bergevin this off-season. Bergevin has been active otherwise — acquiring promising 22-year-old Jonathan Drouin from Tampa; trading for defenceman David Schlemko; and then signing Karl Alzner to a pricey five-year deal on July 1.

Price is well deserving of the big raise and distinction of highest-paid goalie in the league.

He won the Vezina trophy as the league's top goaltender in the 2014-15 season and has the highest save percentage (.923) since the start of the 2011-12 season. He finished third in Vezina voting this past season — Columbus' Sergei Bobrovsky won for the second time — posting a .923 save percentage in 62 starts.

Price's pending $10.5 million cap hit will not only top the goalie market, but temporarily match Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks for highest in the game.