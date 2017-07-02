FIFA Confederations Cup Champions
2017 — Germany
2013 — Brazil
2009 — Brazil
2005 — Brazil
2003 — France
2001 — France
1999 — Mexico
1997 — Brazil
1995 — Denmark
1992 — Argentina
