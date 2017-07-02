Forward Luke Gazdic signs one-year, two-way deal with Calgary Flames
CALGARY — Forward Luke Gazdic signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Calgary Flames on Sunday.
Gazdic split last season between the New Jersey Devils and their American Hockey League affiliate in Albany.
Originally drafted by the Dallas Stars in the 2007 NHL Entry Draft, Gazdic played three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers before joining the Devils.
Gazdic scored five goals with three assists in 147 career NHL games accumulating 206 penalty minutes.
