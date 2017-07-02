Greinke fans 8, leads Diamondbacks over Rockies

PHOENIX — Zack Greinke struck out eight in seven strong innings to lead Arizona to a 6-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Saturday night, ending the Diamondbacks' three-game losing streak.

Greinke (10-4) allowed two runs and three hits, one of those being Trevor Story's two-out, two-run homer in the top of the seventh to make it a one-run game. But the Diamondbacks scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to take control.

David Peralta doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Diamondbacks, who have not lost more than three consecutive games this season.