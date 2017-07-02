Jodie Meeks, Washington Wizards agree to deal in free agency

Free-agent shooting guard Jodie Meeks has agreed to join the Washington Wizards, according to the agency that represents him.

ASM Sports sent out a tweet on Sunday saying Meeks "has committed to signing" with the Wizards.

That post did not mention any terms. But a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press that Meeks will get a $7 million, two-year deal.

The person confirmed the details on condition of anonymity because free-agent contracts cannot be signed until the NBA's off-season moratorium ends Thursday.

Washington's agreement with Meeks was first reported by The Vertical.

Meeks is the first player acquisition in free agency that's become public for the Wizards, who went 49-33 last season behind All-Star guard John Wall and reached the Eastern Conference semifinals before losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7.

A major problem for Washington was its collection of reserves, so President Ernie Grunfeld has been trying to shore up that unit.

In Meeks, the Wizards get a player who has dealt with injuries lately, appearing in a total of only 39 out of 164 games over the past two seasons combined. Last season, he averaged 9.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Orlando Magic, with 40.2 per cent shooting on 3-point attempts.

Those statistics are almost exactly the same as Meeks' career averages over 454 games, including 204 starts, across eight seasons with five teams in the league: 9.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists, with 42 per cent shooting on 3s.

Grunfeld traded away Washington's only remaining pick in last month's NBA draft — a second-rounder that was 52nd overall — to the New Orleans Pelicans for backup point guard Tim Frazier.

